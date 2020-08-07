Montreal police investigating whether deaths of 2 men are connected

Montreal police are trying to determine whether two homicides that happened in a span of 24 hours are connected.

On Thursday morning, police were called to an apartment on Benny Avenue in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

They found an 80-year-old man with head injuries, a victim of an armed assault, said Const. Benoit Boisselle.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead overnight.

As part of the investigation into that incident, officers headed to an apartment on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard, near Grande Allée, in Ahuntsic. There, they found a 68-year-old with severe head trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say these are the 12th and 13th homicides in Montreal this year.

No arrests have been made so far, but police have set up a command post and a perimeter in Ahuntsic to help locate a suspect.