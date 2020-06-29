Two suspected arsons in less than an hour overnight in Montreal

Montreal police are investigating suspected cases of arson after two commercial buildings caught fire in Montreal early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a building on Fleury Street, near the corner of Meunier Street, at around 1:30 a.m. in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

They were able to control the fire quickly, but found traces of accelerant and a can of gasoline at the scene, police said.

Police say there was considerable damage to the building but no one was injured or in the building at the time.

Just 30 minutes after that fire, Montreal firefighters were called to another commercial building on the corner of Jarry Street and Pie-Ix Boulevard in Saint-Michel.

Police say the firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, and there was only minor damage to the building.

Witnesses saw three men leaving the scene shortly before the fire started, Montreal police said.

Both investigations were transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

Montreal police were on the scene and reviewing security footage Monday morning. They are trying to determine whether the two fires were related to one another.