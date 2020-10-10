Skip to Main Content
Montreal police investigating suspicious deaths of couple in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Police found two bodies in a residence on Verville Street Saturday afternoon.

Police are investigating but no official theories have been made public. (Jean-Claude Taliana/CBC)

Montreal police are investigating after the bodies of two people were found inside a residence on Verville Street in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the home around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, where they found the bodies of a 61-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man. Both were declared dead at the scene.

They were a couple, said Const. Véronique Comtois. Police are treating the deaths as suspicious but have not yet released any theories to the public.

