Montreal police investigating after stabbing leaves 14-year-old injured

Montreal police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the upper body during an altercation between multiple people in the borough of Anjou.

SPVM spokesperson Const. Véronique Comtois said police were notified of the fight near a park at the corner of Marie G Lajoie Avenue and Galeries d'Anjou Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m.

By the time officers arrived, everyone except the victim had fled, she said.

The victim was transported to hospital and police have since learned his injuries are not life threatening.

Police set up a perimeter around the scene to conduct an investigation, Comtois said.