Montreal police investigating death of Lachine man

Montreal police are investigating after finding a man in his 20s dead in an apartment building.

Police say they received a call around 5:30 p.m. When Urgences-santé arrived on site on Duranceau Avenue and Des Érables Street, they found the man with possible injuries to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances around the death are still unknown. A security perimeter is still in place and police are checking surveillance cameras for evidence.