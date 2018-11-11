Montreal police investigating after man gets stuck in car after driving into a hole

Montreal police are investigating after a man was trapped in his car for an hour and a half last night after driving into a hole in a parking lot.

It started around 10 p.m., when the 64 year-old driver hit a truck that was stopped at the corner of Henri-Bourassa and Rodolphe-Forget boulevards in Montreal East.

The car and the truck both headed to a parking lot after the collision.

Police say the driver, for reasons not clear, suddenly accelerated in an attempt to leave the scene.

But the car ended up upside down in a large hole in the parking lot, which was undergoing renovations.

The man was trapped in his car and police called in firefighters to help get him out.

He was taken to hospital but his injuries aren't serious.

Police believe the man may have been drinking.