Montreal police investigate gunshots in the Southwest borough

Montreal police are investigating after shots were fired in the city's Southwest borough early Monday morning.

Witnesses called 911 at around 4 a.m. to report possible gunshots on du Châteauguay Street, near the Charlevoix metro station, according to Const. Manuel Couture.

When police arrived, they found bullet casings in front of a two-storey residential building. That building had been damaged by bullets, but nobody appears to have been injured, he said.

People inside refused to cooperate with police, Couture said.

No arrests were made. Police established a perimeter and a K-9 unit was called in to assist in the investigation.