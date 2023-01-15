Montreal police investigate after car torched in Lachine

Montreal police are investigating after a car was set on fire while the driver and passenger were inside.

Emergency services received a call at around 7 a.m. Sunday about the incident in Montreal's Lachine borough.

When police arrived at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Provost Street, firefighters had the fire under control.

According to the first eyewitness accounts, the driver and passenger were driving south on 12th Avenue when someone threw an incendiary object at the car.

Police say both people in the car got out safely, and the suspect fled.

Officers later located and questioned the driver and passenger.

Police did not find any incendiary device. They have yet to make any arrests.

The investigation has been transferred to the arson squad.