Montreal police investigate suspicious fires in 3 boroughs overnight

Montreal police are investigating three suspicious fires overnight that damaged or destroyed nine vehicles within a few hours.

Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called to an industrial site in the Saint-Laurent borough where six vehicles were burning.

All were heavily damaged or destroyed. But police say there were no signs of accelerant or incendiary devices.

About an hour and a half later, a non-functional school bus caught fire and was destroyed in a parking lot in the Saint-Léonard borough.

A nearby building was also damaged.

Finally, a car and an SUV in Montréal-Nord were set on fire at around 1:15 a.m. Thursday.

There have been a series of suspicious vehicle fires in several areas over the past few days, including another school bus.

No injuries have been reported in any of the cases