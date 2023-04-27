Montreal police investigate suspicious fires in 3 boroughs overnight
No injuries have been reported, police say
Montreal police are investigating three suspicious fires overnight that damaged or destroyed nine vehicles within a few hours.
Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called to an industrial site in the Saint-Laurent borough where six vehicles were burning.
All were heavily damaged or destroyed. But police say there were no signs of accelerant or incendiary devices.
About an hour and a half later, a non-functional school bus caught fire and was destroyed in a parking lot in the Saint-Léonard borough.
A nearby building was also damaged.
Finally, a car and an SUV in Montréal-Nord were set on fire at around 1:15 a.m. Thursday.
There have been a series of suspicious vehicle fires in several areas over the past few days, including another school bus.
No injuries have been reported in any of the cases
With files from Shawn Lyons and La Presse Canadienne