Nearly 350 people gather in place of worship past curfew

Montreal police say nearly 350 people gathered in a place of worship in the Mile-End neighbourhood Friday night.

SPVM officers were called to a religious establishment on Jeanne-Mance Street, near the corner of Saint-Viateur, in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough just after 8 p.m.

Police had been told about 100 people were gathered at the establishment, but when they arrived at the scene, they realized the size of the gathering was more than triple what they were expecting.

The members of the congregation were taking part in a ceremony that was set to finish at 9:30 p.m., SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said.

After the incident, officers met with the leaders of the religious establishment to go over public health regulations.

Since April 6, the number of people allowed in places of worship has been capped at 25 in red zones. Montreal also currently has a curfew in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The SPVM says no fines were issued Friday night, but an incident report was filed with the Crown prosecutor's office, which will determine whether any charges are to be laid.