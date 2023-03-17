Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal·Breaking

3 dead after stabbings in Montreal, sources tell Radio-Canada

Three people are dead following stabbings in Montreal's east end. A major police operation is underway in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood.

Suspect in custody, major operation underway in Rosemont neighbourhood

CBC News ·
Police vehicles are on the street.
There is a heavy police presence in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, near the Montreal Heart Institute. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

Three people are dead following stabbings in Montreal, according to Radio-Canada sources, and the incident has triggered a major police operation near the Montreal Heart Institute.

According to Radio-Canada, the victims were stabbed during a conflict inside a home near the corner of Bélanger and Viau streets. 

In a tweet, the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal confirmed that three people have died and a suspect is in custody. The SPVM says the deaths are being treated as suspicious.

There are several emergency vehicles on the scene and police have set up a security perimeter between Bélanger and 40th Avenue.

Urgences-santé told CBC News it cannot yet comment on the nature of the event because of a police intervention.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now