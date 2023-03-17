3 dead after stabbings in Montreal, sources tell Radio-Canada

Three people are dead following stabbings in Montreal, according to Radio-Canada sources, and the incident has triggered a major police operation near the Montreal Heart Institute.

According to Radio-Canada, the victims were stabbed during a conflict inside a home near the corner of Bélanger and Viau streets.

In a tweet, the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal confirmed that three people have died and a suspect is in custody. The SPVM says the deaths are being treated as suspicious.

There are several emergency vehicles on the scene and police have set up a security perimeter between Bélanger and 40th Avenue.

Urgences-santé told CBC News it cannot yet comment on the nature of the event because of a police intervention.

More to come.