Skip to Main Content
Montreal police release video of man who set fire to LaSalle dépanneur
Montreal

Montreal police release video of man who set fire to LaSalle dépanneur

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who lit a fire in a LaSalle convenience store and sprayed the clerk with a flammable before attempting to steal money from the store's till.

Armed robbery happened on Thierry Street on Sept. 24 at around 11 p.m.

CBC News ·
The Montreal police service says the suspect fled by foot after setting a fire in a LaSalle dépanneur. (SPVM)

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who lit a fire in a LaSalle convenience store and sprayed the clerk with a flammable before attempting to steal money from the store's till.

A video shows a man, dressed in dark clothing and wearing what appears to be a red scarf on his head, flinging a flaming object at the dépanneur clerk

The robbery took place on Thierry Street on Sept. 24 at around 11 p.m.

Police say the suspect is about 40 years old with a slim build, standing about 5-6.

He has a long face, black skin and a goatee with a few white hairs. 

The clerk sustained first- and second-degree burns, as well as a stab wound. He is expected to recover.

Montreal police are looking for the suspect in this video. 0:14

Police are asking anyone with information that could help identify this suspect to call 911, go to their neighbourhood station, or contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories