Montreal police release video of man who set fire to LaSalle dépanneur
Montreal police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who lit a fire in a LaSalle convenience store and sprayed the clerk with a flammable before attempting to steal money from the store's till.
A video shows a man, dressed in dark clothing and wearing what appears to be a red scarf on his head, flinging a flaming object at the dépanneur clerk
The robbery took place on Thierry Street on Sept. 24 at around 11 p.m.
Police say the suspect is about 40 years old with a slim build, standing about 5-6.
He has a long face, black skin and a goatee with a few white hairs.
The clerk sustained first- and second-degree burns, as well as a stab wound. He is expected to recover.
Police are asking anyone with information that could help identify this suspect to call 911, go to their neighbourhood station, or contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.