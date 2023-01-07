Hit and run downtown leaves pedestrian seriously injured, Montreal police say

Montreal police are investigating a hit and run downtown after a man was seriously injured while crossing Berri Street.

The collision occurred at around 6 p.m. at the intersection with de Maisonneuve Boulevard, according to police. The driver was headed north on Berri.

The pedestrian did not have the priority, police say, but the driver did not stop after the collision.

The victim, estimated to be in his 40s, was transported to hospital with injuries to the upper body, police say. The victim has yet to be identified.

For now, the police are not providing a description of the vehicle involved because multiple witnesses provided different descriptions.

Police closed Berri Street from Ste-Catherine Street to Ontario Street to conduct an investigation.