Man dies after assault in Montréal-Nord park

A man in his 30s is dead after an assault in a Montréal-Nord park Friday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities received a call at around 5:40 pm about a man who was attacked near the intersection of Savard Avenue and Albert Brosseau Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found the man with serious injuries, Montreal police say.

Officers attempted CPR but were not able to revive him.

Investigators are currently on the scene.

There is no suspect and the motive is currently unknown.