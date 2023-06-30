Montreal police seek man missing from maximum-security psychiatric hospital

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who went missing while on an authorized outing from a maximum-security psychiatric hospital earlier this week.

Oumar Sylla, 31, was being detained at the Institut national de psychiatrie légale Philippe-Pinel, where officials say he never returned on Tuesday.

Police say he is at considerable risk of violence directed at other people if he is under the influence of intoxicating substances. He is accused of assaulting three women from the Muslim community last month.

Sylla, who speaks French, is described as Black, about five feet seven inches tall and roughly 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black short-sleeved shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or their local police station. It is also possible to file a report anonymously with Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online.