Montreal police set up command post for missing teen weeks after disappearance

Montreal police have set up a command post Wednesday to investigate the disappearance of 17-year-old Feng Tian.

Officers will be based from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m at Square Sainte-Élisabeth in Saint-Henri, the park close to where Tian was last seen on Oct. 17.

He was wearing a black denim coat, a black sweater and black and white sneakers when walking along Saint-Jacques Street toward Décarie Boulevard, police said in a news release.

"I am very sad. I couldn't sleep. I couldn't eat," his mother, Sujing Nie said through an interpreter at a vigil held for Tian in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Monday. "He left when the weather was still warm so he was not dressed up properly for that weather and that even deepened my worry for my son."

Tian stands at five feet 11 inches and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes.

The teen emigrated from China this summer to live with his mother in Montreal. He doesn't speak English and French.