Body camera test run shows no boost in trust, transparency, Montreal police tells city

Montreal police say outfitting officers with body cameras would be expensive and would not help build trust with population in a report presented Friday to the city's public security committee.

The report, released earlier this week, comes after a year-long trial that had 78 officers wearing body cameras as part of a pilot project launched in 2016.

Camera-equipped officers were sent onto the Metro system and into some boroughs while others wore them during road safety patrols.

In their presentation on Friday, top brass with the SPVM said the "results do not clearly demonstrate the three objectives of the pilot project."

Those objectives were to boost public trust, transparency and the safety of officers.

The 215-page report says outfitting some 3,000 patrol officers with body cameras would cost $17.4 million over five years. The program would cost $24 million annually — four per cent of the SPVM's annual budget — given the labour and equipment costs involved, police say.

Officers reported feeling watched, and felt the cameras were an invasion of privacy and many feared the recordings would be used against them, the report says.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante's administration declined to comment on the report, but Ensemble Montréal Leader Coun. Lionel Perez says it's time for a "culture change."

Body cameras would help establish greater trust with police, he said.

While some 90 per cent of officers reported feeling they were being watched over, he said that is the entire point of body cameras.

"It's to ensure that there is in fact someone watching over," he said.

"So, we think all these facts demonstrate the necessity to go forward and have all the police officers in fact have body cams."