Police watchdog investigating after Montreal shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot during a police intervention in Montreal on Saturday.
According to the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), Montreal police were called to a scene on Ontario Street in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough at around noon, after witnesses heard gunshots.
There, they found an armed man and two women who had been shot dead.
Montreal police say the man then began shooting at the officers and officers shot back, the report says.
The suspect was taken to hospital but is expected to survive.
Six BEI investigators and two from provincial police have taken over the investigation.
The BEI steps in whenever someone is killed or injured during a police operation.
