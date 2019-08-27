4 face charges after 2 off-duty Montreal police officers assaulted

Four people are facing charges following the assault of two off-duty Montreal police officers early Saturday morning.

The two officers are brothers. They were dressed in plainclothes were walking on the sidewalk not far from Station 21 when the group, sitting on a St-Denis Street patio, recognized them as members of the SPVM at around 1:30 a.m.

They were punched and kicked. Both suffered serious injuries.

Witnesses filmed the attack and the video footage was widely shared on social media. The recordings may play a role in court.

Two of the alleged attackers appeared briefly via videoconference Monday afternoon at the Montreal courthouse.

The first, a 20-year-old woman, faces two counts of assault on a peace officer and two counts of intimidating someone associated with the justice system.

The second, a 29-year-old man, faces two counts of intimidating someone associated with the justice system.

The Crown opposed their release. They will remain in custody and return to court Tuesday for their bail hearing.

Another was arrested a few hours after the attack, the 23-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a police officer.

The fourth has yet to appear in court.

Under Canada's Criminal Code, assaulting a peace officer is an indictable offence and is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years.