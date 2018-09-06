Montreal police looking for suspect who set fire to SUV in DDO

Montreal police are searching for a man who was caught on camera setting a parked car on fire in the West Island in May.

The incident took place in Dollard-des-Ormeaux around 1:15 a.m. on May 31, the SPVM said.

Security camera footage released by police shows a man pouring a liquid on the hood of a black SUV.

He then sets the substance on fire using what appears to be a BBQ lighter and runs away.

The man is white, of medium build and has dark hair.

He was wearing a short-sleeved shirt with a hood, light-coloured pants and black shoes at the time of the incident, police said.

The SPVM is asking anyone with information to call 911 or Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.