Montreal police 'slammed' woman's head on trunk of SPVM car, witness says

A Montreal man says he witnessed an SPVM officer slam a woman's head against the trunk of a police car, and then strike her in the back of the head, Thursday afternoon.

Jeremiah Hayes told CBC News he was on his bike around 4:15 p.m. when he saw two police officers trying to put a woman into the back of a police car near the corner of Berri and Ontario streets.

The woman was screaming and appeared to be in pain after the officers put her arm behind her back, Hayes said.

"She was wiggling a bit from that pain, from what I could see, and at that moment, one of the guys slammed her head against the back of the trunk … and then again with another blow with his fist to the back of her head," he told CBC News.

Hayes took a video of the incident and sent it to CBC Montreal.

In the video, the woman can be heard repeatedly screaming in French: "My arm hurts!"

One of the officers then slams her head against the back hood of the car, and he then appears to raise and slam down his right fist.

"Hey I told you my arm is hurting," the woman then says to the officers, as her head is still up against the trunk.

"Hospital, please!" she then screams. "Ambulance, please!"

A few moments later, she's placed in the back of the police car.

"She definitely had a bloody nose," Hayes said.

"She definitely didn't deserve to be treated like that and hurt, and hit in the back of the head. Nobody does. Nobody deserves that," he said.

The video doesn't show the circumstances leading up to the arrest.

After the woman is placed in the police car, one of the two officers goes to pick up a backpack and articles of clothing lying nearby on a small stoop, the video shows. The items were near a white blanket.

Hayes said it appeared as though the woman was homeless.

SPVM Const. Andrée-Anne Picard said she cannot comment on the video, but confirmed that a police intervention took place at the same location around the time the video was shot.

She said there was an assault on an officer, and that the officer was bitten.