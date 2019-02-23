Montreal police arrest man on Quebec's most wanted list

One of the province's most sought-after alleged criminals has been arrested, Montreal police say.

Silva has been on the run for almost two years. He was arrested overnight in Montreal. (Montreal Police)

Frédérick Silva, 38, was arrested around 1 a.m. in Montreal. He is expected to appear in court Saturday afternoon.

Silva was wanted for first-degree murder. Police believe he shot and killed a man outside the Cabaret Les Amazones, a strip club in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, in 2017.

According to the RCMP website, on the night of the shooting, a man who was with Silva at the club touched the victim's spouse "in a sexual way."

A fight ensued, and the victim and his friends were thrown out of the strip club.

Soon after, Silva allegedly went outside to the parking lot, approached the man from behind and shot him. The victim has never officially been identified.

Police say Silva was at the wheel of the getaway SUV. A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest following the shooting.

Silva is also believed to have been involved in the attempted murder of an organized crime figure in the Lachenaie neighbourhood of Terrebonne earlier that same year.

Provincial police said Silva approached the victim, a man, in a restaurant and opened fire.

The victim was hit by two bullets but eventually got away. Silva followed him on foot before turning back and fleeing in a red Range Rover.