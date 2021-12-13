Montreal police arrest 6 teens in connection with online threats made to high schools

Montreal police have arrested six teens age 13 to 17 linked to online threats targeting high schools.

Manuel Couture, a spokesperson for the Montreal police (SVPM), says police are investigating eight threats, but that the situation is evolving.

"It's a ripple effect," he said. "Kids are young, and they think no one will catch them if they make a fake Facebook profile, but we can find them.… Even if you think you're being anonymous, you always leave a trace."

The SPVM has increased police presence at schools, but did not share which ones were targeted.

"We have to remind everybody that it is a serious crime, scaring everybody, parents, students and persons working at the school," he said. "We're taking those threats very seriously."

Couture says tracing, and identifying the suspects leading up to the arrests over the past couple of days was a "colossal" task for the cybercrime unit.

Châteauguay school closure

École Louis-Philippe-Paré in Châteauguay closed for the day Monday, after staff received threats on social media.

Principal Stéphane Brault emailed parents Sunday evening to alert them to the closure.

"We know this will require a reorganization of your family planning on Monday, but in this context we prefer to ensure the safety of students and members of our staff," he wrote.

Châteauguay police suggested the school close for the day as they investigate the online threats made against two staff members.

Nathalie Langevin, a spokesperson for Châteauguay police, said it's too early to determine whether the threats against Montreal schools and those targeting Louis-Philippe-Paré staff are related.

"We understand there's a wave of threats targeting schools in Montreal and Châteauguay, but we're unable to make a connection between the cases beyond all doubt," she said.