Trio faces charges of attempted murder after Thursday's shooting in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Three men face charges of attempted murder after they were arrested Friday in connection with Thursday's early morning shooting in the city's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

The men were arrested by the Montreal police service's new squad to fight gun violence, and they were charged of attempted murder, according to SPVM spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture.

Couture did not provide the ages of the suspects, nor did he say what may have motivated the shooting.

One of the men arrested was carrying a loaded weapon that corresponded to the gun used in the shooting, Couture said.

Investigators also seized ammunition and narcotics, he said.

A 23-year-old man wasn't hurt in the incident, though his SUV was left riddled with bullets.

Police said the man was parking his car on Place de la Colombière in Ahuntsic around 1:15 a.m. when another car pulled up next to him. That's when he heard gunfire and fled, police said.

The victim told police that he had no idea why he was targeted.