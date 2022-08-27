Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced the province will commit $45 million over the next five years to up the presence of police officers in Montreal.

Another $200 million will also go to strengthening the province-wide crackdown on the gun trade.

The announcement Saturday in response to growing gun violence in the city follows two daylight shootings last week, and a vow from Quebec Premier François Legault on Wednesday to "restore order and protect the citizens."

"I said this before when announcing Opération CENTAURE last September and I'm saying it again today. We've had enough of the violence Montreal," she told a press conference just after 1 p.m.

Over the next five years Montreal police will have access to enough funding to hire new 450 officers. Half of the funding, $45 million, will come from the province, with the rest coming from the city, Guilbault said.

"Here in Montreal citizens are especially on edge. Our citizens are scared and don't feel safe," she said. "I always said if we need to do more, we will do more."

But much of the funding, $200 million, will go to the wider province-wide crack down on gun crime, Guilbault said.

Guilbault spoke alongside interim police chief Sophie Roy, Mayor Valerie Plante and Chantal Rouleau, the junior transport minister for the region.

There's over 750 graduates from Quebec's police school each year. Its director is also upping enrolment by 72 starting this year to support the hiring blitz, Guilbault said.

In the short term, a force of over 60 people officers — many of them criminal and intelligence investigators — will be ramping up the force's crackdown on organized crime, Radio-Canada is reporting. The squad could hit the ground as of Sept. 12.

The officers at stations dealing with fewer crimes will be floated into more violent areas of the city to achieve this.

Daylight shootings

The announcement comes as two men were killed in daylight shootings in two incidents less than an hour apart last Tuesday afternoon.

The first, a 44-year-old man, died after being shot in the parking lot of Rockland Shopping Centre in the Town of Mont Royal.

A section of St-Denis Street in Montreal was closed as police investigated a shooting inside a restaurant on Tuesday afternoon last week. (Kolya H. Guilbault/Radio-Canada)

The second took place about 40 minutes later inside a pizzeria on St-Denis Street, in Montreal's central Latin Quarter, where a 50-year-old man was fatally shot.

More gunshots also rang out in Montreal's Merchier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough around 9 p.m. Friday.

There were no injuries reported by police, who said several shell casings were found on the ground by the corner of Grosbois and Taillon Streets.