Woman, 29, dies after alleged domestic assault in LaSalle

A 29-year-old LaSalle woman has died in hospital from her injuries after a domestic violence incident on Saturday, according to Montreal police.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition and her 32-year-old boyfriend, found by police inside the apartment with the victim, was taken into custody shortly after the incident on Des Oblats Street.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Raphaël Bergeron said on Tuesday that the charges against the man have not changed yet.

The suspect is facing charges of breach of conditions and aggravated assault.

Bergeron said an autopsy will be performed on the victim to determine the cause of her death.

Once the autopsy is done, prosecutors will decide if additional charges should be laid, he said.