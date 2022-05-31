Teacher suspended after Montreal police arrest him for alleged sexual assault of 11-year-old

Quebec's education minister says a teacher has been suspended by his school service centre after he was charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old.

"I asked for this teacher's licence to be revoked," Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

"We are told that psychological help is offered to students and teachers."

Dominic Blanchette, 27, was arrested by Montreal police on Sunday, and charged Monday, the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) said in a statement.

Along with sexual assault, charges include sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and luring, police say. There are also charges related to child pornography.

The SPVM says most of the charges are related to incidents that occurred between Christmas Eve and the time of his arrest.

Police are not providing further details, but say Blanchette held jobs at more than one school. They are encouraging anyone who has been a victim or has witnessed crimes of a sexual nature committed by the accused to come forward.

Victims or witnesses are encouraged to contact the police service's sexual assault section by calling 514-280-8502 or by going to a local police station

Any other person who wishes to share information, anonymously and confidentially, can do so by contacting Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133 or through the infocrimemontreal.ca website.