Shots fired 3 times in less than an hour in Montreal

Montreal police are investigating three separate incidents of gunfire that occurred yesterday evening, two in Montréal-Nord and one in Saint-Michel.

One was a drive-by shooting in Montréal-Nord, which happened just before 7:30 p.m. near the corner of d'Amiens Street and Armand-Lavergne Avenue.

Two men, aged 23 and 35, were hurt but are expected to survive.

Police say one of the men was able to get himself to hospital, while the other was taken by ambulance.

The other two shootings happened just a few minutes earlier.

One was also in Montréal-Nord. Police had reports of shots fired near the intersection of London Avenue and Prieur Street.

So far they haven't found any victim in that case.

The other shooting was in Saint-Michel near the intersection of 25th Avenue and 42nd Street.

Police received several calls about shots fired. They found shell casings and impact marks, but no victim there either.

It's unclear if the incidents are related.