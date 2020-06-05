Montreal police chief asks to walk with protesters Sunday as SPVM vows action on street checks

Amid growing calls for reforms, Montreal police Chief Sylvain Caron held a news conference Friday to stress the Montreal police service is committed to eliminating any practice of racial profiling.

He said the SPVM will announce a policy for street checks next month, on July 8, in response to a report last year that found black and Indigenous people were four and five times more likely to be stopped by police and asked to identify themselves. Racism, he said, will not be tolerated within the force.

The announcement comes as protesters across the United States and Canada demand justice following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

A march through Montreal last weekend drew more than 10,000 people, with many calling for reforms to put an end to racism and police brutality.

Another Montreal protest is planned for Sunday. A vigil is planned, as well, for Friday evening in Repentigny, north of Montreal, where police have also been accused of racial profiling.

"It was very important, given the context, to let Montrealers know we are not putting this on the back burner," said Insp. André Durocher, speaking in English on behalf of the chief.

Earlier this week, Mayor Valérie Plante also vowed to take steps to get a "better grip on possible systemic discrimination."

The commitments included improving training for police and outfitting police with body cameras.

Plante nixed a proposal to use body cameras last year, citing the cost and problems with the technology. She did not provide a firm timeline Tuesday for when body cameras would be adopted.

When asked about Sunday's planned protest, Durocher stressed that police saw last week's march and subsequent looting as two separate events.

At last Sunday's demonstration, people held up signs calling for justice for George Floyd and all victims of police brutality in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

One, he said, was "a peaceful march," then afterward "there were people throwing stones, throwing bottles." He said he hopes that Sunday's protest will also be peaceful and said Caron will take part in the march if organizers are willing.

Montreal police have also faced calls for change from within their own ranks.

Patrice Vilcéus, an SPVM commander who is black, sent a letter this week to his superiors inside the police service, urging them to take concrete steps against racial profiling.

The SPVM remains largely composed of white officers. Caron and Durocher said the SPVM is committed to recruiting more visible minorities.

"We've made a lot of progress. Have we made as much as we wish we had? The answer is no," Durocher said.

Watch: Caron says racism will not be tolerated