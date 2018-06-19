Philippe Pichet, already suspended, resigns as Montreal police chief

Embattled Montreal police chief Philippe Pichet has resigned from his post, Mayor Valérie Plante announced this morning.

In a statement, Plante said Pichet will remain with the police department as an executive officer, under the title of chief inspector.

"Pichet's contribution will undoubtedly be of benefit to the SPVM given his vast and deep knowledge of Montreal's police organization, his professionalism and his indisputable passion for public service," the statement said.

Pichet was indefinitely suspended with pay last December following a Quebec government report that revealed several internal investigations were botched under his watch and a "climate of tension" had developed within the SPVM.

He had initially fought to get his job back, and took legal action against the City of Montreal, Public Security Minister and Quebec government for the way they handled his suspension. He said he is no longer pursuing that avenue.

Just last week, Pichet appeared before the city's public security commission to make his case.

"I am the victim of a serious injustice and I have done nothing to deserve it," he said at the time.

Since Pichet's departure, the SPVM has been under the direction of Martin Prud'homme, who is on leave from his regular duties as chief of the Sûreté du Québec.

Quebec's Ministry of Public Security officially requested the go-ahead from the city to relieve the former Montreal police chief of his duties earlier this month, based on a report prepared by Prud'homme.

City council was set to vote on a recommendation by the public security commission to fire Pichet in the coming days.