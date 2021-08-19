Montreal commits to banning sale of pesticides for domestic use

Montreal is banning the sale of some 100 pesticides for domestic use on its territory, Mayor Valérie Plante announced Thursday.

The new bylaw, set to be introduced in September, specifically targets glyphosate, chlorpyrifos and certain neonicotinoids.

The chemicals have been proven to be damaging to people's health and the environment.

Any businesses using pesticides will have to buy an annual permit, and register the names of the products they are using.

Fines for breaking the law could reach $1,000 for individuals, and $4,000 for businesses.

The bylaw is set to be adopted next month and comes into effect on Jan. 1.

The pesticide ban is the latest in a string of announcements ahead of the municipal election in November. On Wednesday, Plante committed to banning single-use plastics in Montreal restaurants.