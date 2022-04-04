10 Montreal streets to be pedestrian-only for next 3 summers

Montreal will create 10 pedestrian-only streets for the next three summers, three fewer than last year.

The city is funding the $12-million pedestrian-zone initiative over three consecutive years to help relaunch Montreal's economy.

In 2021, 13 commercial arteries were closed off to cars in seven boroughs across the island for the same purpose.

At a news conference Monday, Mayor Valérie Plante said she was announcing the multi-year plan to give businesses and merchants' associations time to plan for the future.

"The boroughs, business owners, residents, customers, passers-by and tourists appreciate the quality of life offered by pedestrianization projects," she said. "They have also become a signature and a must of Montreal summers and contribute directly to commercial vitality."

"Montreal's economy has withstood the pandemic, in particular thanks to its local businesses and its neighbourhood life," said Luc Rabouin, the executive committee member in charge of economic development.

The following street segments will be car-free zones: