Montreal pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by a car

A woman is in critical condition, after being hit by a vehicle in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough overnight.

The Montreal police service (SPVM) say they responded to a call at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday about the collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on St-Hubert Street near Ontario Street.

According to initial information from police, the vehicle was heading south on St-Hubert Street when the woman, 56, was crossing between Ontario Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

The SPVM says the driver, a 78-year-old man, was not injured. The woman was taken to hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.