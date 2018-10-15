New
Pedestrian badly injured after being hit by car in Montreal's Southwest borough
A 28-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Monday at the intersection of Notre-Dame and Guy streets.
Collision occurred at corner of Notre-Dame and Guy streets
A 28-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Monday at the intersection of Notre-Dame and Guy streets.
The 28-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was taken to hospital in critical condition.
The collision occurred as the driver, a 25-year-old man, was heading west on Notre-Dame and turned south onto Guy shortly before 7 a.m., a spokesperson for Montreal police said.
The woman was crossing Guy at the time.
The driver is meeting with police.
Sections of both roads are closed while police investigate.