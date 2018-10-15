Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian badly injured after being hit by car in Montreal's Southwest borough
A 28-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Monday at the intersection of Notre-Dame and Guy streets.

Montreal police officers investigate after a collision at the intersection of Notre-Dame and Guy streets. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

The 28-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was taken to hospital in critical condition. 

The collision occurred as the driver, a 25-year-old man, was heading west on Notre-Dame and turned south onto Guy shortly before 7 a.m., a spokesperson for Montreal police said.

The woman was crossing Guy at the time.

The driver is meeting with police.

Sections of both roads are closed while police investigate.

