Pedestrian badly injured after being hit by car in Montreal's Southwest borough

A 28-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Monday at the intersection of Notre-Dame and Guy streets.

The 28-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The collision occurred as the driver, a 25-year-old man, was heading west on Notre-Dame and turned south onto Guy shortly before 7 a.m., a spokesperson for Montreal police said.

The woman was crossing Guy at the time.

The driver is meeting with police.

Sections of both roads are closed while police investigate.