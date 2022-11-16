Content
Montreal

89-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Montreal

Collision occurred at corner of Beaubien and St-Denis streets

The driver, a 41-year-old man, was treated at the scene for shock. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

An 89-year-old woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough Tuesday.

The driver was travelling west on Beaubien Street, when he turned left onto St-Denis Street and struck the victim who was crossing at around 10:10 a.m., according to Montreal police.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, was treated at the scene for shock, police said. 

Montreal police temporarily established a security perimeter near the scene of the collision to investigate.

with files from La Presse canadienne

