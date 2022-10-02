Montreal pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car

A man in his 60s is fighting for his life after being hit by a motorist in Montreal at the intersection of Papineau Avenue and Beaubien Street.

The accident happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday. According to initial reports from the Montreal police service (SPVM), the driver was southbound on Papineau Avenue when he collided with a man in the middle of the street.

Police say the driver could not have avoided the collision.

The pedestrian was unconscious when he was taken to hospital. He was in critical condition before dawn.

The driver, also a man in 60s, was not injured. A SPVM spokesperson said police met with him about an hour after the collision.

Officers set up a security perimeter on Papineau Avenue between Beaubien and Bellechasse until 8:30 a.m.