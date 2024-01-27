Man shot to death in taxi in Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood overnight

Montreal police are investigating after a man was shot to death in a taxi in the city's Parc-Extension neighbourhood overnight.

The incident happened near the corner of St-Roch Street and Querbes Avenue.

Montreal police Const. Caroline Chevrefils says several calls to 911 came in around midnight reporting gunshots in the area.

"When the police arrived at the scene, they located the victim, who's a man, inside the taxi. He was injured by at least one gunshot to the upper body," she said.

First responders were not able to resuscitate the man.

On Saturday morning, she said investigators were trying to identify the victim.

The taxi driver was not injured. He was treated for shock.

Forensics and major crimes investigators will be on the scene Saturday. Police say they will be looking to interview witnesses and locate video surveillance footage.

This is the third homicide of the year on the Island of Montreal.

Querbes Avenue between Jean-Talon and Jarry streets is closed to traffic until further notice as part of the investigation.