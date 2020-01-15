Gaping hole in road closes Parc Avenue between Sherbrooke and Milton streets in downtown Montreal

Parc Avenue in downtown Montreal is closed to traffic between Sherbrooke and Milton streets, after a larger-than-usual pothole appeared in a northbound lane Wednesday afternoon.

At first, just the northbound lanes were closed to traffic. Later, Parc Avenue was closed in both directions as City of Montreal work crews assessed the situation.

The emergency closure was announced Wednesday evening by Montreal's mobility management division.

It is not clear when Parc Avenue is expected to re-open.

More details to come.