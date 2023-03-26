Montreal police confirm 5th body found in rubble of historic building fire

Montreal police say a fifth body has been extracted from the rubble of a heritage building that caught fire nine days ago, leaving two others still missing.

Spokesperson Véronique Dubuc says the body was found and recovered on Saturday afternoon as fire services continued their search of the Old Montreal building.

Dubuc says the body has been turned over to a pathologist for identification as the search for others in the burned-out structure continues.

On Friday, police said they didn't think they would find more than seven bodies in the ruins.

Police and firefighters have said it's too soon to say what caused the fire, but witnesses have raised questions about the safety of the building that housed illegal rentals.

Some of those missing in the fire had rented their accommodations on Airbnb, and the short-term rental company said Friday it would pull listings in Quebec that don't have a permit from the provincial government.

