Body of 40-year-old man found in Montréal-Nord drug lab

A 40-year-old man died in an apartment in the borough of Montréal-Nord housing an illegal drug lab Friday afternoon.

Police were responding to a 911 call about a suspected drug overdose around 1:45 p.m. when the man's body was found.

First responders tried to revive the man, but he was declared dead when he arrived in hospital.

When police went inside the apartment on Lapierre Street near Pascal Street, they found drugs and what appeared to be an illegal lab.

Officials from the fire department secured the site to make sure it was safe. No one else was in the apartment.

Investigators are working to remove the chemicals safely.

An autopsy will determine the man's cause of death.