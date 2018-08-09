Montreal North community holds vigil on 10th anniversary of Fredy Villanueva's death

Family and friends of Fredy Villanueva gathered at Henri-Bourassa Park, Thursday night, to mark the 10th anniversary of his death.

Villanueva, who was 18 at the time, was shot during an altercation with a police officer in Montreal North on Aug. 9, 2008.

The vigil included a temporary memorial and the ceremonial releasing of doves the same way they did at his funeral.

The family of Fredy Villanueva releases doves in honour of him. <a href="https://t.co/dniTepgpuK">pic.twitter.com/dniTepgpuK</a> —@sarahleavittcbc

Ahead of the anniversary, community members and activists complained that the borough wasn't doing enough to commemorate Villanueva.

In June, the borough said it was cancelling a planned mural that was to feature an image of Villanueva, announcing instead it was creating a public space to mark the tragedy near the spot where the teen was killed, called Place de l'Espoir.

However, that space won't feature any memorial or plaque of Villanueva, nor any mention of him by name.

Advocates have argued that formally acknowledging Villanueva's death as part of Montreal North's history would be a positive step.