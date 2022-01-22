Police investigating 2 shootings in Montréal-Nord

Montreal police are investigating two shootings that happened within several hours of each other in Montréal-Nord.

Officers received a call around 2:20 a.m. Saturday about shots fired at the corner of Monselet Street and de Bruxelles Avenue. SPVM Const. Caroline Chèvrefils says when they arrived, officers found shell casings on the ground.

"A few minutes later, police were informed that a gunshot victim had arrived in hospital," said Chèvrefils.

The 25-year-old victim had injuries to his upper and lower body, but Chèvrefils said his life is not in danger. She said police will meet with the victim while crime scene investigators try to piece together what happened.

Police say the first shooting happened at around 6 p.m. Friday on Rolland Boulevard, near the corner of Pascal Street in Montréal-Nord. A 33-year-old man was shot in both legs and was conscious when transported to hospital. (Radio-Canada/Kolya Hubacek-Guilbault)

Not clear if shootings connected

Police do not yet know if the violent incident is linked to another shooting that happened Friday around 6 p.m. in the same borough about 10 minutes away.

A 33-year-old man was walking with a friend along Rolland Boulevard when he was shot by someone in a dark-coloured car near the intersection of Pascal Street, police say.

The man suffered injuries to both of his legs, but his friend was not struck. The two took shelter in a nearby building and called 911. The victim was conscious when transported to hospital.

Police have not yet made arrests in either case.