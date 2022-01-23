28-year-old man injured in Montréal-Nord shooting

Police are investigating another shooting in Montréal-Nord, the third to take place in the borough this weekend.

A man, 28, was hit by gunfire in the lower body Saturday evening.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 6:45 p.m. reporting a shooting victim on Rolland Boulevard near Pascal Street.

The victim was conscious when police arrived, and he was transported to hospital. He is expected to recover.

Officers say he was walking on Rolland Boulevard when suddenly, a vehicle got closer to him, and someone in the car fired a gun in his direction. The suspect's vehicle left the scene before police arrived.

Caroline Chèvrefils, SPVM spokesperson, says the victim is known to police.

"The scene was protected for the investigators and also for the crime scene technicians so they can analyze the scene and try to understand the exact circumstances of this event," she said.

The man has told them he didn't see anything.

Police have not yet made arrests.