Man in his 30s in critical condition after stabbing in Montreal apartment

A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was stabbed in a Montréal-Nord apartment, according to Montreal police.

Spokesperson Véronique Comtois said officers were called to an apartment on the corner of Plaza Avenue and Sabrevois Street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, where they were told a dispute was taking place.

When officers arrived on the scene, the man had fled the apartment, Comtois said. Officers found him outside, with injuries to his upper body that had been made by a sharp object.

"On the scene, a 25-year-old woman was arrested and transported to the detention centre where she will meet with the investigators," she added.

The woman was in the apartment when officers arrived, Comtois said.

The man was taken to hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police and a forensic team are investigating.