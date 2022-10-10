Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Shooting in Montréal-Nord leaves man injured

Montreal police are investigating after a man was injured by gunshots on Lapierre Avenue, near Pascal Street.

Victim is in stable condition, police say

The shooting took place on Lapierre Avenue, near Pascal Street. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Montreal police are investigating after a man was shot in Montréal-Nord yesterday.

Officers say a 911 call was placed at 7:20 p.m. about a person injured by gunshots in front of an apartment building on Lapierre Avenue, near Pascal Street.

Montreal police (SPVM) arrived on the scene and found a man, 52, wounded by more than one gunshot to the upper body.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils says the man is in stable condition in hospital, and police do not fear for his life.

According to initial reports, one or two suspects fired in the victim's direction and fled. It's not clear if a vehicle was used.

Investigators found shell casings on the ground, along with bullet holes on two apartment buildings and three parked cars.

with files from Matt D'Amours and Radio-Canada

