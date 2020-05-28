Two people taken to hospital after street fight in Montréal-Nord
Montreal police still searching for suspect
Two people were taken to hospital after a fight involving a number of people in Montréal-Nord overnight.
The fight broke out on Paris Avenue, near the intersection of Sabrevois Street, at around 1 a.m. Thursday.
Const. Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for Montreal police, said when officers arrived they found a 24-year-old man with stab wounds to his upper and lower body.
He was taken to hospital where he is now in "serious but stable" condition.
During the fight, a 19-year-old woman at the scene threw herself between the victim and the main suspect. She was taken to hospital with minor injuries, where she is being questioned by police.
Chèvrefils said it's not clear how many people were involved in the fight because there was confusion at the scene.
The main suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, travelling north on Paris Avenue.
