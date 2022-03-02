Homeless organization in Montréal-Nord faces uncertainty after public funding drastically cut

L'Amour en Action, a shelter and day centre for homeless people in Montreal, has been offered a mere third of its original funding and now its future is uncertain.

The organization's assistant director, Françoise Bouchard, said she's discouraged.

"We work so hard to improve people's lives," she said. "It's very hard for us."

L'Amour en Action (love in action), located in a church basement, is the only place in Montréal-Nord offering shelter and other homeless services seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

Bouchard said hundreds of people have used the organization's range of services, be it food relief or a place to spend the night, since it was founded in 2020.

Last year, the organization received $150,000 from a federal program administered by the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

This year, Bouchard said the CIUSSS has so far set aside only $50,000 for a program that needs nearly $1 million per year to operate and expand to meet the needs of the community. The $150,000 covered only the basic operating costs, like internet access and rent, she explained.

Funding needed, councillor says

This funding cut comes when there is more need than ever for help, according to Montréal-Nord Coun. Chantal Rossi, who also leads the official opposition in Montreal.

She said people are losing their jobs and homes during the pandemic and need help.

"We are talking about basic service," said Rossi. "Those people need to eat. They need to have food. They need to have a roof over their head."

Homelessness won't just end in March, and yet the organization's budget will run dry by then, she said, and that's why the city must do more to help.

Liberal MNA Paule Robitaille, who represents the Bourassa-Sauvé district, said she there is "a lot of hidden homelessness." She said it is "totally absurd" that the group's funding has been reduced.

"Now we see the homeless here in Montréal-Nord, that's a new phenomenon," she said.

"The needs have increased. I think it has tripled during the last two years, it's very serious."

Funding requests still being analyzed: CIUSSS

The financial requests of all organizations are still being analyzed by Montreal public health and officials won't be providing any more details at this time out of respect for the process, a spokesperson for the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal said in an email.

L'Amour en Action will meet with the CIUSSS next Tuesday.

Steven Fortin, a co-ordinator with the organization, says there have been efforts to make the space safe for clients during the pandemic, with measures such as dividing panels between beds.

He said people are offered a shower and a set of clean pyjamas to wear while their clothes are being washed. Meals are offered. There are chairs, tables and activities to do inside while avoiding the cold weather outdoors.

Along with helping people get out of homelessness and back on their feet, the organization also offers services to help break drug and alcohol addiction.

And L'Amour en Action is an emergency food-relief service. It gets groceries from Moisson Montréal which distributes food to non-profit groups around the region.

"We deal with around 40 to 50 families a week," said Fortin, explaining they pick up a range of fresh and nonperishable food or care packages if supplies are available.

Plante administration working on helping homeless: Blanco

The health network is the organization's main source of funds and is responsible for allocating money based on needs, explained Joséfina Blanco, a Projet Montréal city councillor for the Saint-Édouard district in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie.

In her role on the executive committee, she's in charge of homelessness.

"Our administration wants to allocate sufficient resources to meet the needs of organizations that play an essential role with people experiencing homelessness," said Blanco in a statement that describes Montreal as an ally of community groups.

Last month, a group representing hundreds of community groups in Montreal called on the government to invest an additional $100 million per year in basic funding for groups working in health and social services, which it says are "chronically underfunded" and facing "a perpetual crisis."

L'Amour en Action, located in a church basement in Montréal-Nord, offers a range of services including meals, food-relief and an overnight shelter. (CBC)

Over the winter, the city of Montreal requisitioned two hotels downtown for people experiencing homelessness, offering both an overflow shelter for Indigenous people and 111 spots to those who need to isolate.

This measure was in addition to a range of municipally backed measures initiated to help the city's homeless population since the early days of the pandemic.

Blanco said the city's budget dedicated to homeless community organizations has been doubled to $6 million per year in 2022, "because we know that the needs are great. This historic envelope of $24 million over four years will allow community organizations to have better financial predictability."