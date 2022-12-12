New UN project office focused on sustainable cities to open in Montreal
Montreal's bilingualism was factor in choosing it to host office, which will employ 28 people
Montreal has been chosen as the site of a new United Nations office that will oversee a program focused on developing green, resilient and sustainable cities.
UN-Habitat, the international body's program for human settlements and sustainable urban development, made the announcement today at the UN Biodiversity Conference in Montreal, COP15.
Stéphane Paquet, the president of the organization Montreal International, says the city was chosen due to its expertise in sustainable development and artificial intelligence, as well as its universities and the number of international organizations it hosts.
Neil Khor, chief of staff at UN-Habitat, said Montreal's bilingualism was another factor in choosing it to host the office, which will employ 28 people.
UN-Habitat's mission is to find solutions to issues such as housing shortages, slums, public transport, water and electricity supply, poverty, crime and natural disasters caused by climate change.
Montreal International says the new office will be the sixth UN office located in the city.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?