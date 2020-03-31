Montreal opens new shelters, outdoor day centres to reach out to homeless in pandemic

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the city is stepping up its efforts to help protect Montreal's homeless population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new overnight shelter for 50 women is set to open in Marché Bonsecours, in Old Montreal. Along with other temporary shelters opened or poised to open at Guy-Favreau Complex, for men, and the downtown YMCA on Stanley Street, for women, that will provide another 202 beds for people with nowhere to go.

"We are setting up a lot of resources that are absolutely necessary," Plante said at news conference Tuesday afternoon.

"This health crisis that we are going through cannot become a humanitarian crisis."

Montreal declared a local state of emergency Friday with the principle goal of responding to the needs of the city's homeless population.

Plante said much has been done since then, including the opening of two new shelters and two outdoor day centres in public parks in partnership with local organizations.

City of Montreal workers set up tents, temporary washrooms and food tables in Jeanne-Mance Park Tuesday morning. (Loreen Pindera/CBC)

This is in addition to the old Royal Victoria Hospital which is being converted into an isolation unit for more than 100 homeless people who are infected or suspected of having COVID-19.

The outdoor day centres at Place du Canada, Jeanne-Mance Park and near the Francis-Bouillon arena are providing washrooms, food and counselling services for homeless people.

They are in addition to the recently opened sites at Cabot Square, operated by Resilience Montreal, and Place Émilie-Gamelin, operated by Le Sac à Dos.

The city has established about two dozen sanitary hubs for people to use outside. The mobile washrooms have toilets and washbasins to help homeless residents practice good hygiene when many public places are closed, the city says.

Sanitary products, such as clearing products, gloves and disinfectant wipes, are being made available as is food assistance.

Along with a mobile canteen that is distributing food to the homeless population outside of the downtown area, an emergency unit has been established to support community organizations in order to maintain emergency food assistance services in Montreal.

Metro staff and police are helping to direct people to these new services.

Montreal currently has 1,991 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, the city's most populous borough, has the highest number of cases at 182.

Côte-Saint-Luc, a demerged municipality with only about 32,500 residents,has 120 confirmed cases.