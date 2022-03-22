Montreal mother felt intimidated after Eaton Centre security guards ask her to stop breastfeeding

A Montreal woman has filed a complaint with the Quebec Human Rights Commission after security guards at the Montreal Eaton Centre asked her to stop breastfeeding her four-month-old son Léopold while she was sitting on a bench at the shopping complex Saturday.

"A female security guard approached me and said I wasn't allowed to breastfeed on that specific bench," Côté told CBC in an interview Tuesday.

"I was really surprised. I said: 'Why not?' And she said, 'This is an intimate act, so you can't do that in public.'" .

Côté said the security guard then asked her to go to a room the mall had designated for nursing mothers.

Côté said she didn't want to do that. She was waiting for her sister who was in a store, and she was in the middle of breastfeeding.

Isabelle Côté's baby Léopold is seen here at the Eaton Centre Saturday after the security guard pictured asked Côté to stop breastfeeding. (Submitted by Isabelle Côté)

"If I stop, my baby is going to cry, and then I have to repack everything. I have my bags all over," she said she told the guard.

The guard was insistent, but Côté refused and asked the guard to call her supervisor. By the time the supervisor arrived, Léopold was fussy, and Côté had stopped nursing.

But Côté said the supervisor repeated what the security guard had said: she couldn't breastfeed there, and she would have to go to the designated breastfeeding room.

"I was very intimidated — and also surprised that this is still happening in 2022," Côté said.

Pandemic effect?

Breastfeeding in public space is a right protected by both the Quebec and Canadian charters of rights and freedoms.

Despite that, cases such as this pop up from time to time, in places such as public pools, hospitals and courthouses.

Raphaëlle Petitjean, executive director of the breastfeeding support group Mouvement allaitement du Québec, said she thought things had changed.

But Petitjean said there was a similar incident at Fairview Pointe-Claire shopping centre in Montreal's West Island earlier this month, and she's seen more mothers complaining on social media about being made to feel uncomfortable while breastfeeding in public.

"I chalk it up to the pandemic. People are out more with their babies, and we're not used to seeing babies breastfeeding," Petitjean said.

But she said people had better get used to it.

"This is completely normal. It's nothing sexual; it's nothing exhibitionist. It's just meeting the baby's needs."

Côté said the she was stunned by the reaction of the security guard and her supervisor.

"You couldn't see my breasts. You couldn't see anything. It's basically you have my baby there," she said.

"On the other hand, in the same mall, you have, like, publicity of women in bikinis showing a lot more than that," she said.

"There's a mixed message being sent," she said. I think it's completely unacceptable that we still see that in 2022."

Shopping centre apologizes

CBC received two separate statements, including one from Julie Bourgon, head of shopping centres for Ivanhoé Cambridge, the company that owns the Eaton Centre.

"We are sorry for the situation that unfolded at the Montreal Eaton Centre and for the difficulties that the client may have encountered during her visit," Bourgon said.

"Ivanhoe Cambridge remains committed to respecting and encouraging breastfeeding in all common areas of its commercial properties," she said.

The director of the Eaton Centre, Melyssa Houle, called what happened an isolated incident.

Her statement echoed Bourgon's, and she said all administrative and support staff at the centre have been made aware of the policy encouraging public breastfeeding.

Petitjean said the fact that even the supervisor who was called in was unaware of the rules demonstrates that that isn't enough.

"There's no point in having policies if they're not known," she said.

Beyond an apology, Côté said, she wants to see the shopping centre's management take the lead.

"I want them to normalize and encourage public breastfeeding."

Côté said some mothers who reached out to her on Facebook after the incident are organizing a "nurse-in" at the Eaton Centre Sunday, and she plans to attend with Léopold.